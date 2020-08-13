X Rocker 2.1 Sound Wireless Bluetooth 4 Speaker Video Gaming Chair with Pedestal Base & High Tech Audio 4″ Subwoofer – Tilt & Swivel Design w/ Lumbar Support, Pivoting Arm Rests -Black/Fuchsia 5129101



Welcome to the world of interactive audio! Regular and professional gamers alike can now not only hear sounds of the game, but actually feel it with the X Rocker Wireless Bluetooth 4 Speaker Pedestal 2.1 Video Gaming Chair. Whether you are listening to music, watching a movie, or playing a game, you will become a part of the excitement. This X Rocker video game rocker has two speakers hidden in the head rest and an intense 4″ subwoofer that uses Ace Bayou’s innovative Audio Force Modulation Technology. This places speakers and ported power subwoofers into the open space – not just the frame – within the X Rocker to magnify sound quality and intensify your experience. The supportive base elevates you and allows you to tilt and swivel for hours of comfort while the padded armrests, ergonomic design, and head rest provide extra back and neck support. Control panel includes separate volume and bass controls, and input and output jacks for connecting to your audio source and to other X Rockers for multi-player games. The built-in Bluetooth receiver enables the chair to play audio wirelessly from any Bluetooth-enabled device, such as your computer, iPad, or iPhone. Optional RCA cables also included. Some assembly required – allen wrench included. Back of chair folds down to save space. Model compatibility includes most smart devices & gaming devices and systems, such as PSP Vita, Wii U, Xbox 360, PS2, Nintendo and also TV, MP3, DVD, Blu-ray and CD Players. Measurements: Chair Open: 21”L x 24”W x 43”H, Max Capacity: 275lbs, Seat Back: 22.83″H x 21.25″W, Seat Dimensions: 26”D x 11.8”H. With your X Rocker PRO V Gaming Chair immerse yourself in the X Rocker multi-sensory experience. Start rocking and get ready to experience sound as you never have!

IMMERSIVE WIRELESS MEDIA EXPERIENCE: Chair incorporates wireless audio transmission, 2 speakers near the headrest and a 4″ subwoofer in outer part of the backrest, providing a low rumble intensifying your game, movie, or music.

DURABLE MESH & SUEDE OUTER: Breathable mesh is the perfect surface for those intense gaming sessions. Microfiber faux suede stylish outer cleans easily with a damp cloth

CONNECTS WITH MULTIPLE CHAIRS: Control panel includes separate volume and bass controls, and input and output jacks for connecting to your audio source so other X-Rocker chairs can join in multi-game mode.

ERGONOMIC WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT: Ergo design provides back and neck support in addition to armrests and a smooth chamfered seat, reducing stress and fatigue on lower back

COMPATIBILITY: Includes most gaming devices & systems, smart devices, TV, CD, DVD, Blu-ray, and MP3 players. Weight capacity: 275 lbs