X-go Ebike Battery 48V/36V/24V 15AH/12Ah/10AH Lithium Li-ion Battery E-Bike Discharge Electric Bicycles(Down Discharge)

Why Choose our company ebike battery?

1.X-go electric bike battery is a leading icon of e-bikes battery. Our products are widely recognized, Company’s products are mainly exported to the United States, Europe, Australia and so on.

2.Our products have passed UL,CE and other national safety certifications.

3.The lithium-ion battery is made of high-quality cells, with good safety performance, built-in BMS protection board as well as overcharge, over discharge, overload, short circuit protection

4.The ebike battery’s charge cycle exceeds 1000 times, life expectancy of up to 5 years

5.The battery can work at a temperature of -20~60°C, and the discharge efficiency can reach 95%.

6.The battery warranty is one year

Note:

This battery is a down discharge battery.

4 prong discharge (- – + +) and 2 prong discharge (+ -).

Please carefully browse the battery parameters before purchasing, choose the battery that suits your bicycle, and avoid buying errors. If you have any questions, please contact us by email.

Product details:

Battery type: Lithium-ion

Housing material: aluminum alloy

Voltage:48V/36V/24V

Rated Capactiy:12Ah/15Ah/10Ah

Max Constant Discharge Current:15A

Charge voltage:54.6V/42V

Certification: CE, RoHS, MSDS Operating temperature

Loading: 0 ° C to 45 ° C

Discharge: -20 ° C ~ 60 ° C

Storage: 0 ° C ~ 30 ° Csecurity

PCB Protectio: Yes

BMS board Protection: Yes

Battery Weight:3.5KG

Battery: Dimensions:L390*W110*H75

Package included:

1*eBike Battery

2*Keys

1*Battery Manual

1*Charger(not including,if you need, please email us)

