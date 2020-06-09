X-Factor Alum & YouTuber Trevi Moran Comes Out As Transgender

One week in, and this has already been a Pride month in contrast to another. But one factor stays the identical, and that’s radical acceptance for any and all members of the LGBTQ+ group, wherever they’re of their journey.

For former X-Factor star Trevi Moran, that journey has led her to publicly popping out as a transgender girl. She shared the information in an emotional video posted to her YouTube channel on Saturday, and opened the video by saying:

“Hi. My name is Trevi Moran. I am a transgender female. It’s a good start. I can’t believe I just said that out loud. I’ve dealt with this feeling my entire life, and I know that I’m a woman deep down. It’s just a feeling. You know.”

The YouTuber, who appeared on Tana Mongeau’s webshow MTV No Filter, has been open with followers about her struggles prior to now. She’s been vocal about coping with alcoholism and beforehand posted a video in 2017 about questioning her id as a cisgender homosexual man. In her popping out video, she defined:

“I hit a rock in my journey in 2017 when I thought I wasn’t transgender because I thought that people were pushing me to be transgender. No, I just had a lot of demons back then — a lot of eating disorder stuff, self-confidence issues. It wasn’t the time for me to come out back then. But now I’m here, and I’m transgender.”

She shared her authentic plan for popping out included a photograph shoot, music, and even a present, however didn’t really feel proper “glamorizing it and trying to capitalize off it.” But, feeling “sick of waiting,” she determined to publish this announcement as an alternative. She continued:

“I’m going through a lot right now. I am two months in on hormones. My brain is just everywhere. I am so hormonal, I mean my ass is getting fat as f**k. And I’m growing breasts, and it hurts. I’m going through a lot right now, and all just because I just want to be me, and self-express myself.”

Trevi additionally revealed she’d been documenting her transition, amongst different main life occasions together with a relapse and rehab stint. “I don’t know how I’m gonna do it, but I’m gonna sell a f**kin’ show,” she promised followers.

The 21-year-old concluded with an necessary message for any fan who could also be struggling. She stated:

“If you’re ever lost, just don’t go out, go in. Go in and find yourself. Because going out and distracting yourself defeats the purpose.”

What a robust message!

We thanks on your braveness Trevi!

Ch-ch-check out her video (beneath):

First time out as a trans girl… fairly cool shit 💅🏻 pic.twitter.com/NnxEJ1iTOT — Trevi Moran (@trevimoran) June 9, 2020