Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Works with Alexa & the Google Assistant, One Pack, White – WYZEC2



Price: $25.98

(as of Jul 17,2020 09:32:39 UTC – Details)



Wyze Cam v2 delivers fast, clear, live stream footage direct to your smartphone via the Wyze App (iOS and Android), day or night. You can receive an alert anytime your Wyze Cam v2 detects sound or motion and view up to 14 days of saved alert videos for free – no monthly fees or subscription required. Use the Wyze Cam v2’s new Motion Tagging feature to easily identify motion in both live stream and playback video modes. Plus, you can add an 8GB, 16GB or 32GB microSD card (sold separately) to enable continuous recording, schedule custom time lapse videos, use 2-way audio to talk, and listen through your Wyze Cam v2. Use the Wyze App to manage and view multiple cameras, share your cameras with other users, view alert videos, and record and share photos and videos directly from the app. With its small size, magnetic base, and flexible 3-axis design, the Wyze Cam v2 can go anywhere you need it. The Wyze Cam v2 must be powered to use (it does not have a battery) and is designed for indoor use (it is not weatherproof). Power Adapter Input: 110-240V (AC/DC).

Live Stream from Anywhere in 1080p -1080p Full HD live streaming lets you see inside your home from anywhere in real time using your mobile device. While live streaming, use two-way audio to speak with your friends and family through the Wyze app.

Motion/Sound Recording with Free Cloud Storage – Wyze Cam can automatically record a 12-second video clip when motion or sound is detected and saves that video to the cloud for 14-days, for free. Mobile push notifications can be enabled so you’re only alerted when something is detected letting you stay on top of things without having to constantly monitor the app. Or, record continuously to a MicroSD card (sold separately) regardless of motion and sound. Compatible with 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB FAT32 MicroSD cards.

See in the dark – Night vision lets you see up to 30’ in absolute darkness using 4 infrared (IR) LEDs. Note: IR does not work through glass windows.

Voice Controlled? You got it! – Works with Alexa and Google Assistant (US only) so you can use your voice to see who’s at your front door, how your baby’s doing, or if your 3D printer has finished printing. Wyze Cam is only compatible with the 2. 4GHz WiFi network (does not support 5GHz Wi-Fi) and Apple (iOS) and Android mobile devices.

Share with those who care – One Wyze Cam can be shared with multiple family members so everyone can have access to its live stream and video recordings. Just have your family members download the Wyze app and invite them to your account. Camera sharing can also be easily removed.