Wyze Band Activity Tracker with Alexa Built-In, Smart Watch Fitness Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor, Step Counter Sleep Monitor, High Res Color Touchscreen Phone & App Notifications, 5ATM Water Resistant

Product Description

Amazon Alexa Built-in



Dual Microphone Array enhances Alexa’s ability to hear you, wherever you are. Press and hold the home button to start talking to Alexa. Alexa is not always listening for added privacy.

Pixel-packed color screen



Express yourself with a fully customizable display. Wyze Band delivers crisp colors and responsive touch commands packed into a screen the size of your thumb.

Heart rate and sleep tracking



Wyze Band gives your 24/7 tracking for up to 10 days, on a single charge. Track your heart rate, sleep duration, and sleep quality all in the Wyze app.

Activity tracker and run mode



Go get your 10,000 steps. Wyze Band will send you a reminder when you’ve been sitting for too long, and track the progress towards your exercise goals. Turn on Run mode to see your distance, pace, and total run time.

All your notifications in one place



Stay on top of your latest messages, phone calls, check the weather, and more. Choose which apps you want notifications from and block the rest.

Wyze Band Tech Specs



Wyze SKU

WWAB1

Dimensions

4.38″ x 3.25″ x 1.25″

Weight

2.6 oz

Strap Length

9.5″/240mm

Fits Wrist Circumference

6.1″-8.6″/155-220mm

Water-resistance

5ATM – Suitable for everyday use: Shower; bath; shallow-water swimming; snorkeling; etc. It is not suitable for diving.

Processor

Dual Core MCU, 100+150 MHz (Cypress PSOC6)

Display

AMOLED Color Screen; 0.95″; 120 x 240 pixels; 282 ppi

Microphone

Digital mics (x2)

RAM

8MB

Storage

16MB Flash

Connection

BLE 5.0 (Bluetooth Low Energy)

Battery

Lithium; 120mAh (10-day battery life with normal usage)

Input power

Standard USB Port Input voltage: 5V⎓DC Input Current: 90mA

