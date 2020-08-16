Wyndham Championship purse payout: Jim Herman quintuples season earnings

By
Jasyson
-

Jim Herman had actually made simply over $204,000 in 18 occasions thisseason At the routine-season ending, he banked more than 5 times that. Here are the cash prize and FedExCup point breakdowns for champ Herman and remainder of the gamers who made it at the Wyndham Championship:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Jim Herman

500.00

1,152,000.00

2

Billy Horschel

300.00

697,600.00

T3

Si Woo Kim

133.75

312,400.00

T3

Kevin Kisner

133.75

312,400.00

T3

Doc Redman

133.75

312,400.00

T3

Webb Simpson

133.75

312,400.00

T7

Zach Johnson

87.50

208,000.00

T7

Harold Varner III

87.50

208,000.00

T9

Russell Henley

72.50

168,000.00

T9

Sungjae Im

72.50

168,000.00

T9

Denny McCarthy

72.50

168,000.00

T9

Patrick Reed

72.50

168,000.00

T13

Sam Burns

58.50

129,600.00

T13

Tyler Duncan

58.50

129,600.00

T15

Bud Cauley

51.00

104,000.00

T15

Cameron Davis

51.00

104,000.00

T15

Mark Hubbard

51.00

104,000.00

T15

Jason Kokrak

51.00

104,000.00

T15

Rob Oppenheim

51.00

104,000.00

T20

Chris Baker

43.00

78,400.00

T20

Dylan Frittelli

43.00

78,400.00

T20

Peter Malnati

43.00

 < p.

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 15

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR