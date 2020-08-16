Wyndham Championship purse payout: Jim Herman quintuples season earnings

Jim Herman had actually made simply over $204,000 in 18 occasions thisseason At the routine-season ending, he banked more than 5 times that. Here are the cash prize and FedExCup point breakdowns for champ Herman and remainder of the gamers who made it at the Wyndham Championship:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Jim Herman
500.00
1,152,000.00
2
Billy Horschel
300.00
697,600.00
T3
Si Woo Kim
133.75
312,400.00
T3
Kevin Kisner
133.75
312,400.00
T3
Doc Redman
133.75
312,400.00
T3
Webb Simpson
133.75
312,400.00
T7
Zach Johnson
87.50
208,000.00
T7
Harold Varner III
87.50
208,000.00
T9
Russell Henley
72.50
168,000.00
T9
Sungjae Im
72.50
168,000.00
T9
Denny McCarthy
72.50
168,000.00
T9
Patrick Reed
72.50
168,000.00
T13
Sam Burns
58.50
129,600.00
T13
Tyler Duncan
58.50
129,600.00
T15
Bud Cauley
51.00
104,000.00
T15
Cameron Davis
51.00
104,000.00
T15
Mark Hubbard
51.00
104,000.00
T15
Jason Kokrak
51.00
104,000.00
T15
Rob Oppenheim
51.00
104,000.00
T20
Chris Baker
43.00
78,400.00
T20
Dylan Frittelli
43.00
78,400.00
T20
Peter Malnati
43.00
