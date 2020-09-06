WYHAN Water Shoes Mens Womens Quick Dry Barefoot Aqua Socks Diving Sports Shoes for Beach Swim Surf Pool Yoga Outdoor Trip



Colourful summer — Colourful water shoes which could meet your desire for style and color.



They are slip on but have laces to adjust the tightness degree of instep and ankle for its own needs and to add style.

Stretch fabric is quick-drying and rubber sole with several holes on each bottom to ensure proper water flow out of them.

Breathable mesh lining with a removable, cushioned footbed provides all day comfort.

UPPER MATERIALS — The upper is made of ultra breathable and stretch Lycra material with elasticity and wearability.

UNIQUE DESIGN — Unique and top-quality anti slip camo rubber sole has several holes on each bottom to ensure water flowing out. The holes would not be big enough to allow sands or rocks inside.

CONVENIENT LACE — Drawstring elastic-shoelace can quickly adjust the loose, and elastic shoes neckline allows you easily put on and take off.

QUICK-DRY — The water socks are ultra-lightweight. You don’t even feel anything but only freedom and comforts. Top-of-the-line neoprene material is stretchy, breathable and retains shape for low maintenance wear.

OCCASION — Multi-functional water shoes for snorkeling, swimming, diving, surfing, jogging, yoga training, kayaking, driving, walking, fishing, cycling, kayaking, windsurfing, weight training, sailing, parasailing, boating, cycling, pool, yoga, pilates, beach volleyball, garden, and so on.