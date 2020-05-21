WWII veteran gets 100th birthday parade in Machias

If you can not have a birthday event, why not have a birthday parade?

Eldridge “Prid” Dowling is a homeowner of the Maine Veterans Home in Machias and also transformed one a century old on Tuesday.

Since outside site visitors aren’t permitted inside the Maine Veterans Home right now, his family members tossed him a parade Tuesday in lieu of an event.

Dozens of friends and family ended up to ride past the professionals residence to desire “Prid” a pleased 100 th birthday!

Sherri Tracey & & Ava Dowling stated, “It’s been terrific and also I’m so grateful the Veterans Home placed this completely for him. We were intending an event on today, however they truly drew this with each other and also it’s incredible.”

Four generations of the family members were in participation at the birthday parade, consisting of “Prid’s” 95- year-old sis Amy.