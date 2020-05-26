WWII vet, 94, receives special salute from T-6 Warbirds after dying alone in Florida nursing home

A 94-year-old World War II veteran who died alone in a Florida nursing home amid the coronavirus pandemic obtained a send-off match for a hero over the Memorial Day weekend.

Former US Air Force Captain Roger Swanson handed away Colonial Lakes Health Care Facility in St. Cloud, Florida earlier this month.

In the 55 days main as much as his demise, members of the family mentioned they have been unable to go to Swanson, at the same time as his well being began to deteriorate, as a result of his nursing home had been positioned on lockdown due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

‘The world lost a hero and the saddest thing is he had to die alone without a family member there,’ his daughter Nancy instructed FOX35.

But when Warbird Adventures Chief Pilot Thom Richard heard of the veteran’s demise, he organized a really special flyover involving 4 T-6 Warbirds to salute Swanson in the sky.

‘Roger visited us several times. He showed up here in his wheelchair,’ Richard recalled of Swanson’s visits to Warbird Adventures, a flight faculty and air museum. ‘When we heard of his passing and the unfortunate circumstances, we thought it was very appropriate to honor him.’

Richard mentioned he known as round to different Warbird house owners in Florida and put collectively a small formation of 4, generally known as the ‘Missing Man Formation’, and flew over the skies of Kissimmee.

Arranging a flyover can often value 1000’s of {dollars}, however Richard carried out the tribute freed from cost for the Swanson household.

‘In this case, we did it because we thought it was the right thing to do,’ Richard instructed FOX35.

Swanson’s household mentioned they have been extremely moved by the gesture. His niece, Karen Jury, mentioned, ‘It was an amazing thing for them to do, and we just appreciate it so much the whole family was really touched.’

Richard mentioned he known as round to different Warbird house owners in Florida to place collectively the special tribute

Born in 1925, Roger Swanson enrolled in the navy after graduating from highschool in Kansas City.

‘In WWII, he was a hero,’ his grandson, Marshall Swanson, instructed WFTV. ‘He was in England dropping bombs on the Germans. Then he was stationed in the Panama Canal zone.’

Following his service, Swanson labored as a information editor for the Kansas City Star, earlier than shifting to Central Florida to work with Walt Disney as assistant director of publicity for Walt Disney World.

‘My grandfather was the most remarkable man I’ve ever met in my life,’ Marshall mentioned. ‘The last time we saw him was 55 days before his death.’

Arranging a flyover can often value 1000’s of {dollars}, however Thom Richard (pictured in the course of the flyover) carried out the tribute freed from cost for the Swanson household

After being hospitalized earlier this 12 months, Swanson was despatched to the Colonial Lakes Health Care nursing home simply as COVID-19 started spreading throughout the US.

Following his service, Swanson (again close to left) labored as a information editor for the Kansas City Star, earlier than shifting to Central Florida to work with Walt Disney as assistant director of publicity for Walt Disney World.

At the start of May, members of the family have been knowledgeable his well being was beginning to fail. An administrator on the facility finally made the choice to not let the household in to see Swanson take his final breath, regardless of the actual fact he did not have coronavirus.

‘No one, veteran or not, should have to die alone,’ Marshall instructed the community, including that his household have filed a grievance with the state hoping this type of factor gained’t occur to anybody else.

Swanson’s members of the family haven’t but returned a DailyMail.com request for remark.