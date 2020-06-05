WWII flag swiped from Reno City Hall during George Floyd unrest is returned

The Reno protest was peaceable till a smaller group of individuals was seen defacing the outdated police headquarters, stealing from downtown companies and burning an American flag, authorities stated.

“It’s an incredible gut punch to take,” Humbert stated.

KRNV reports that the flag was inside a bundle anonymously delivered to the TV station Tuesday and addressed to journalist Kenzie Margiott with a notice in Sharpie that learn: “Needed protecting. Looters were flag burning. R.I.P George Floyd.” The tattered flag had a manila tag labeled, “85-55-A USS Reno CL-96.”

Margiott stated she known as town instantly and the vice mayor arrived throughout the hour with tears in his eyes.

“I’m really happy and thankful they sent it to you and that we can return it to the city and the citizens of Reno,” Reese stated.

The flag was donated to town in 1946 following a ceremony held at Powning Veterans Memorial Park, the Reno Gazette Journal reported. The males of the united statesS. Reno have been credited with capturing down 5 enemy airplanes and assisted within the downing of no less than two extra at Iwo Jima.

Two sailors from Reno served on the united statesS. Reno: Lt. Henry L. Clayton and Yoman Second Class Glen A. Spoon. The battleship was inactivated on June 1, 1946, and scrapped three years later.