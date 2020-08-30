WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show and WWE Payback’s greatest matches set the stage for WWE Payback

Get set for a wild night at WWE Payback with a complete day of programs throughout WWE platforms.

Start your early morning with the team from WWE’s The Bump at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT on WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube,Instagram and Twitch Keith Lee, Kofi Kingston, Booker T, and Cesaro will all sign up with the show to sneak peek the night at the WWE ThunderDome Inside the Amway Center.

Following WWE’s The Bump at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT is an unique live stream of WWE Payback’s greatest matches with a host of remarkable bouts and astonishing minutes from the anything-goes, pay-per-view occasion. From a war in between The Shield and Evolution to Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman damaging each other, recall at the finest matches in WWE Payback’s history prior to the next chapter.

The WWE Payback Kickoff Show starts at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on WWE Network and WWE social platforms consisting of TikTok, and will offer skilled analysis ahead of the upcoming No Holds Barred Triple Threat Universal Title Match and more. Join our panelists for a deep dive into Roman Reigns’ in-ring return, ideas on Keith Lee’s technique versus Randy Orton and more.

Catch all of it and do not miss out on WWE Payback on the acclaimed WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.