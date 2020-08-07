WWE Wrestling Legend Facing Murder Investigation After Spooky Confession Post On Facebook

A true wrestling legend is in some pretty hot water after a fuming post on Facebook…

Marty Jannetty, half of the WWF (and later WWE) tag team The Rockers along with partner Shawn Michaels, took to his FB on Wednesday apparently to end a relationship with an ex-girlfriend. Instead he began a new relationship with law enforcement after saying a bit too much.

He wrote in a now-deleted post:

“I never told no one this, even my brother Geno.. cause Geno would’ve killed him, and I didn’t want my brother gone, hell he’d only recently come home from Viet Nam. I was 13, working at Victory Lanes bowling alley buying weed from a f**ker that worked there.. and he put his hands on me.. He dragged me around to the back of the building..You already know what he was gonna try to do..”

In case it wasn’t clear, Jannetty did later confirm what he’s implying is an attempted sexual assault. He continued:

“That was the very first time I made a man disappear.. they never found him.. they shoulda looked in the Chattahoochie River..”

Whoa.

The rest of the post focuses on a woman named Winnie, who is pictured with him in the photo, as he tells her: