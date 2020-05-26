WWE Wants Ronda Rousey Back ‘When She’s Ready,’ Says Triple H



Play video clip web content

Exclusive TMZSports com

There is NO poor blood in between WWE and also Ronda Rousey— so says Triple H that says he’ll invite her back in a heart beat … “as soon as she’s ready.”

“Of course, we want her. Of course, we do! One of the greatest performers for us ever,” Triple H informs TMZ Sports

It appeared Ronda drew the ripcord on her WWE occupation back in April stating she rejected to commit her entire life for some “f*cking ungrateful” followers.

Ronda likewise whined regarding the work of being a professional wrestler– and afterwards apparently took some shots on Twitter at WWE celebrities, Alexa Bliss and also Lana

That’s a cover, right? Not so quick …

We talked with WWE director Triple H that informs us he’s absolutely NOT shutting the door on settlement with Ronda … yet recognizes she requires a break.

“I think Ronda’s in a place in her personal life where she’s figuring some things out,” Triple H says.

“But, the thing with Ronda is you never know what she is saying. Is she attacking the business really or is she attacking the business because she knows that’s what will light up the fans that love the business?”

Triple H took place to GO CRAZY regarding Ronda’s abilities and also function ethic– informing us she got professional fumbling quicker than ANY INDIVIDUAL he’s ever before seen … consisting of Kurt Angle

Bottom line …