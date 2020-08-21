WWE ThunderDome Frequently Asked Questions

What is WWE ThunderDome?

WWE ThunderDome is an advanced set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, advanced graphics and drone cams, that will take WWE fans’ seeing experience to an extraordinary level. WWE ThunderDome will practically bring fans into the arena by means of live video on enormous LED boards for each Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and WWE pay-per-view occasion.

Is WWE ThunderDome readily available worldwide?

Yes, WWE ThunderDome is readily available to fans worldwide. Please bear in mind that seats are minimal and readily available on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit our social networks pages frequently for statements to sign up for future occasions if you do not make it into the WWE ThunderDome on your very first shot.

How old do you need to be to sign up?

Fans should be 18 years or older to sign up for the occasion. If you pick to enable a small to appear in the WWE ThunderDome, you are accrediting that you are the moms and dad or legal guardian of that small and are consenting to these Terms on behalf of you in addition to the small.

Does it cost any cash to take part in WWE ThunderDome?

No, WWE ThunderDome is complimentary.

Where can I sign up to be a part of WWE ThunderDome?

Fans can sign up for their virtual seat to be a part of upcoming programs atwww.WWEThunderDome.com Visit WWE’s …