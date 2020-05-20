WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Found Dead After Going Missing While Swimming At Venice Beach

We are unhappy to say the seek for Shad Gaspard has led to tragedy.

On Sunday, the previous WWE star was swept out to sea by a present whereas swimming along with his son in Venice Beach. Thankfully the 10-year-old was rescued, however lifeguards had been unable to get to Shad.

After days of looking out, Los Angeles County Fire Department lifeguards confirmed to reporters the physique which washed up on shore Wednesday morning matched the 39-year-old.

The wrestler’s household had held out hope he could be rescued, posting lacking particular person information on social media asking anybody for assist discovering him. We are so sorry this was how the search ended.

