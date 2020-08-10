WWE star James ‘Kamala’ Harris dead at 70

“Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant,” stated the message. “He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006.”

The company did not offer any additional information about Harris’ death. However, the professional wrestler’s autobiography co-author, Kenny Casanova, stated online that his death was because of coronavirus.

“To make matters worse, it was Corona that took him; he was one of the good ones,” the author wrote online describing COVID-19, which is brought on by the brand-new coronavirus. “Kamala was one of the most believable monsters in wrestling. He played the role perfectly, but was also one of the nicest guys you could meet. In helping him get his book out there, we became pretty close over the years and I am happy to have been his friend.”

Many health concerns afflicted Harris’ current years, consisting of diabetes, which led to the amputation of both legs. In reality, Casanova stated in …