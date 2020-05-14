WWE star Becky Lynch announces she is pregnant

WWE star Becky Lynch introduced on “Monday Night Raw” that she is pregnant and might be stepping away from the world {of professional} wrestling.

Lynch, who had been the Raw girls’s champion since final April, opened WWE’s flagship present by relinquishing her championship to Asuka, who had received the “Money in the Bank” ladder match an evening earlier.

“Tonight is no ordinary night for me. I’m torn between joy and sadness because I am at a place in my life where things are about to change and I needed to do something about it,” Lynch mentioned earlier than giving a quick historical past of her time with WWE, which started in 2013.

Midway by the phase, Asuka got here to the ring and Lynch revealed that she was forfeiting her championship over to her longtime rival.

“You have been the best wrestler in the world for a long time and this is why I’m so glad that this is happening to you,” Lynch mentioned. “The match last night, it wasn’t what you thought it was. The match last night was actually for the Raw women’s championship. I can’t fight anymore, but you can. You are the champion. You go and be a warrior because I am going to go and be a mother.”

Following the announcement, an emotional Lynch and Asuka embraced, seemingly breaking character earlier than Lynch departed backstage. Shortly after a industrial break, Lynch was swarmed by fellow WWE stars and congratulated.

Lynch and fellow WWE star Seth Rollins turned engaged final 12 months and the 33-year-old star described the prospect of beginning a household in an interview with People.

“When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when,” Lynch advised the journal solely.

Lynch additionally revealed she was not sure about her returning to a WWE ring sooner or later.

“I don’t know what the next chapter is because I only know what it’s like to think for myself when I’m by myself,” Lynch advised the journal. “So I don’t know what it’ll look like and how my priorities shift and what I’m going to want in the future. So, everything’s open.”

Lynch’s announcement comes almost two years after she started some of the outstanding ascents in current reminiscence.

The Irish star dramatically overhauled her character in 2018, changing into some of the well-liked figures within the trade. Along with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, Lynch was a part of the first-ever all-women’s essential occasion at WrestleMania 35 final spring. Lynch capped the night time profitable each the Raw and Smackdown girls’s championships.

