WWE Performance Center Hit By COVID, Multiple People Test Positive

Multiple WWE staffers who have been working at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando — including in-ring talent — have tested positive for COVID, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Sources acquainted with the situation are telling us they would PERHAPS NOT classify the specific situation as an “outbreak” because it was not a “large group” that contracted the virus.

ProWrestlingSheet, which broke the story, reports at least 3 people have tested positive to date.

Now, WWE is ramping up its testing and social distancing measures to try and limit the spread of herpes … especially with TV production expected to continue carefully with this week.

There is a huge surge of Coronavirus cases in Florida — one more 3,286 cases were reported on Tuesday — and 5,508 reported on Wednesday, the most amount of recorded cases in a single day in FL so far.

In total, the number of cases in FL have crossed the 109,000 mark.