WWE introducing new state-of-the-art viewing experience with WWE ThunderDome

WWE ThunderDome, including a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, innovative graphics and drone cams, will take WWE fans’ viewing experience to an unmatched level beginning this Friday,Aug 21 on FOX, beginning SummerSlam Weekend

“WWE has a long history of producing the greatest live spectacles in sports and entertainment, yet nothing compares to what we are creating with WWE ThunderDome,” stated Kevin Dunn, WWE Executive Vice President,Television Production “This structure will enable us to deliver an immersive atmosphere and generate more excitement amongst the millions of fans watching our programming around the world.”

With the launching of WWE ThunderDome, WWE will take residency at Amway Center in Orlando and practically bring fans into the arena by means of live video on enormous LED boards, in combination with The Famous Group and its exclusive innovation, for each Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and WWE pay-per-view occasion. Starting this evening, fans can sign up for their virtual seat to be part of upcoming programs by means of www.WWEThunderDome.com or at WWE’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages.

“As WWE takes residency at the world-class Amway Center, we have reimagined our live event experience for today’s environment,” stated Brian …