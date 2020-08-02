WWE After the Bell becomes “The Bro Show” with Matt Riddle this week

In what may be the most easygoing episode of WWE After the Bell yet, Corey Graves welcomes SmackDown newbie Matt Riddle to the podcast this week, readily available anywhere you get your podcasts.

This week, The Original Bro breaks down his journey from the Mixed Martial Arts world to the intense lights of WWE, his dream challengers on the blue brand name, why he made retiring Brock Lesnar a profession objective and how viewing WrestleMania 30 altered his life permanently.

