WWE champion hints at a possible fight against Tyson Fury

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre gave a slight allude to a future match against boxing megastar Tyson Fury what can be considered as a ‘Battle of Britain’.

McIntryre won the title in the wake of beating Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36 and on Monday, he defended it against Seth Rollins successfully at WWE Money in the Bank.

“Right now, I’m concerned about our superstars getting the opportunity first,” McIntyre told Bang Showbiz, according to The Sun.

“They’re the ones that have worked the hardest for it, those are the ones that deserve it. They’re going to get [a stadium show], this is a project down the line obviously.

“But maybe that’s where the match with Fury happens, as a Battle of Britain.”

The coronavirus pandemic has obligated WWE to shoot programs with a crowd and accordingly, they are evaluating various approaches to attract eyeballs.

A match between the prevailing boss and a hotshot like Fury is something that fans will unquestionably discover interesting and that can results in a flood in prominence for the brand.

Accordingly, the odds of this experience occurring, later on, appears to be very high right now.

“The big thing is, we want our fan base to be there but we also want to attract some eyes that maybe aren’t on the WWE product” he added.

“Tyson Fury is a smart guy, he understands the magnitude of WWE and the global reach.

“[He’s] an entertainer. He mentioned my name leading up to WrestleMania, I mentioned his name after I won at WrestleMania.

“He latched right onto it, we got into a back and forth. He understands that Tyson Fury versus the WWE champion Drew McIntyre could be a huge match.”