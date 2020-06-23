WWDC 2020 Rumours: iOS 14 to Bring Redesigned Home Screen, macOS 10.16 May Be Called ‘Big Sur’

While Apple is ready to begin WWDC 2020 on line event later today, the rumour mill has churned out the past minute rumours to suggest what all we would see during the virtual conference. One of the important thing speculations is about the next version of macOS, which is said to be called “Big Sur”. The new iOS update, which was recently rumoured to debut as iPhoneOS, is rumoured to launch officially as iOS 14. You can also are expecting some new developments pertaining specifically to watchOS and tvOS updates.

A tipster on Weibo claims that Apple will not rename iOS to iPhoneOS. This shows that the new iOS update would debut as iOS 14. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has also mentioned in a tweet that the new iOS update will soon be called iOS 14 and never the recently rumoured iPhoneOS.

The next-generation iOS version is said to add a redesigned interface that would bring widgets to the home screen and feature an upgraded app grid. The incoming call interface on the new iOS update will even no longer have no choice but to a full-screen view, as per the tipster. This indicates that users would finally obtain the option to set a banner alert style for incoming call alerts. The experience will be in line with the method that you handle incoming calls on an Android 10 phone when its screen is unlocked.

In addition to the new iOS additions, the tipster on Weibo mentions that Apple will bring a brand new iPadOS update with a redesigned Sidecar feature that has been introduced this past year to let users transform their iPad into a 2nd display for his or her Mac computers.

Apple would also let iPad users receive an upgraded handwriting input through the new iPadOS update. There may be handwriting recognition as a system-wide input method.

The tipster also says that Mac users are certain to get macOS Big Sur being an upgrade to the macOS 10.15 Catalina. Big Sur could be the mountainous portion of the Central Coast of California.

The new macOS update can also be said to bring an entirely redesigned UI as well as an updated Safari browser. Gurman in a tweet has presumed that there will be new iCloud Keychain integration, translation support, voice search, improved tabs, and a guest mode as a number of the new Safari features.

We already know that macOS is probable to get active support for ARM-based Mac machines that are speculated to debut next year. A report by MacRumors has highlighted that Apple has fined a trademark for the term “Apple Rosetta” in Japan. Rosetta was earlier the name for an emulation layer produced by Apple to let developers move from PowerPC to Intel hardware. It is probable that the organization would utilize the same name for a brand new emulation system that may enable developers to test their apps on an ARM environment, in front of the actual launch of ARM-based Mac machines.

The tipster on Weibo has also mentioned that there will be the new watchOS update with new watchfaces and features including sleep monitoring and hand washing. Further, there would be improved iMessage support across all Apple platforms. This could provide a tough fight to messaging apps including WhatsApp.

Apple is also said to bring the new tvOS version by having an enhanced HomeKit integration. Apple TV devices running the most recent tvOS already are capable of controlling HomeKit-based smart home devices. However, there is certainly currently no dedicated Home app on tvOS to adjust settings of the connected devices. This is unlike iOS, iPadOS, and macOS that most have a Home app for HomeKit hardware.

Aside from the tipster providing the details on Weibo, other sources on the Web, including tipster Jon Prosser, have claimed that Apple won’t launch any new hardware at WWDC 2020. The company was earlier in the day speculated to unveil its new iMac at the big event. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in his note reportedly predicted that the redesigned iMac would debut in the third quarter (sometime between July and September).

It is likely that Apple can provide a glimpse at the newest iMac throughout the keynote presentation at WWDC 2020 later today and announce its shipments for the third quarter. This could possibly be something similar to the way the company revealed its HomePod at WWDC back in 2017, but caused it to be available at a later point.

The WWDC 2020 keynote will take place at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST) today. Stay tuned with Gadgets 360 to catch the action live.

