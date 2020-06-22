WWDC 2020 live blog: iOS 14, iPadOS, and more

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference commences today. Apple has opted for to make it an entirely on line affair, with the keynote beginning weekly of sessions for developers. For average folks, the main show will be the expected updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS.

We’re live-blogging the keynote despite the fact that we’re home and watching just like everyone else. But we figured it will be fun to inform you what we think in real time — and we managed to convince Walt Mossberg to join us!

The biggest rumor by far is that Apple may announce support for a new processor architecture for the Mac: ARM rather than Intel. That would be a major transition and not necessarily a simple one. The iPhone is born for iOS 14, and among the things we’re expecting are support for AirTag location trackers, improved widgets, plus a give attention to performance and stability.

There’s even the possibility of new hardware. Those AirTags could finally be announced, and the iMac is obviously due for a refresh.

The event commences at 10AM PT / 1PM ET, so we’ll see afterward you!

WWDC 2020 live blog

WWDC 2020 live stream