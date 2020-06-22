WWDC 2020 Keynote to Unveil iOS 14, macOS 10.16, More: Live Updates of Apple Event

WWDC 2020 is scheduled to begin at 10.30pm IST on June 22, with Apple’s annual keynote kickstarting the company’s developer conference as usual. This is the very first time that the organization is going to have an online stream only for WWDC due to medical advisories against large gatherings throughout the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In this year’s event we’re expecting the launch of iOS 14, apart from new versions of macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. Some rumours have also suggested that Apple will announce a transition from Intel CPUs to its own chipsets for Macs during WWDC 2020, and we’ll learn how many of these rumours are true shortly. We’ll keep updating this article with the latest announcements starting 10.30pm IST, so keep refreshing the page for the latest updates.

The WWDC 2020 keynote is expected to feature iOS 14 related announcements towards the conclusion. Apple often tends to reserve announcements around the hottest products and services for the very end. The biggest rumour around iOS 14 has suggested that it will likely be renamed to iPhoneOS. We’ve already had an iPadOS label for the iPad version of iOS, which year we might see something similar for iPhone computer software too. However, a couple of tipsters have claimed that there will be no such renaming.

For iOS 14, we might see a few new features such as the ability to set third-party apps as default apps. For instance, you might be allowed to set Tweetbot as the default Twitter app or Firefox as your default browser. We’ve encounter strong rumours that suggest we could visit a refreshed UI for incoming calls, which does not dominate the entire screen on iOS. We might also hear more about upgraded home screen widgets.

The next version of macOS could be called “The Big Sur”, but apart from that the rumour mill is relatively quiet about everything except the expected switch to Apple’s own chips.

There aren’t a lot of new updates expected for iPadOS except handwriting recognition as a systemwide input. However Apple could add new watch faces to watchOS, aside from features such as for example sleep tracking, and an emphasis on mental health.

As of now, hardware announcements are not expected at WWDC 2020.

