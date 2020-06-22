WWDC 2020: Apple Unveils tvOS 14 With Home App Support, New Interoperability Standard Announced

Apple at WWDC 2020 keynote on Monday revealed tvOS 14 as its updated platform for Apple TV devices. The company also announced that it has formed a home alliance in partnership with Amazon and Google — along side other companies in the smart home market. The alliance is aimed to offer an interoperability standard to developers. Apple has also open sourced HomeKit, of course, to become a part of the new standard and widen the product range of supported smart home devices. Separately, Apple also announced new privacy features that are visiting its platforms this year.

tvOS 14 new features

One of the major changes that tvOS 14 brings to your Apple TV device over the existing tvOS version is support for Xbox Elite 2 and Xbox Adaptive controls. There can also be multi-user support to help users play games with their relatives and buddies members easily. Importantly, tvOS already has Apple Arcade support to let you play your favourite Arcade game on a sizable screen. You can also resume the Arcade games you’re playing on your own iPhone or iPad on your Apple TV device.

The tvOS 14 update also brings PiP support, which is also there on iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. This can help you play two videos for a passing fancy screen. Further, you can access PiP when using AirPlay. There is also 4K video streaming support via AirPlay in the Photos app.

tvOS 14 provides Picture-in-Picture support to your Apple TELEVISION device

Apple also announced an Audio Sharing feature on Apple TELEVISION devices which will work with AirPods. Additionally, you will see Home app support on tvOS 14.

During the announcement, Apple also unmasked that the Apple TV+ service is reaching over 100 crore televisions and devices world wide. The service is already on various devices including LG and Samsung smart TVs and is coming to Sony and Vizio smart TVs later come early july. The company also announced that it is taking care of a new original series Foundation – in line with the seminal Isaac Asimov sci-fi series – that will be released in 2021.

Apple also revealed that third-party music services are coming to HomePod. However, the list of those services are yet to be announced.

Apple has formed the home alliance with a listing of partners which includes Amazon, Comcast, Google, Ikea, Leedarson, Legrand, NXP, Resideo, Samsung’s SmartThings, Schneider Electric, Signify, Silicon Labs, Somfy, Texas Instruments, Wulian, and Zigbee. These new partners will work together on bringing new smart home answers to the market. Apple has also open sourced its HomeKit SDK “to ensure its ease-of-use and privacy” as part of the new alliance. Further, the business claims that the new standard will work “incredibly well” across all of your Apple devices and will be visible directly in the Home app.

In iOS 14, there will be an updated Home app which will give you automation suggestions for your smart home devices. This means that you’ll receive suggestions on what automation features you’ll get from your own connected devices just once you add them to the Home app. Further, you will see expanded controls in the Control Centre for quicker access to your devices and scenes. Apple has also introduced an Adaptive Lighting feature for compatible HomeKit-enabled lights that will let them automatically adjust the color temperature during the day. The Home app on the new iOS version may also get new interface-level changes to display visual status of one’s connected devices right on top.

The iOS 14 update will also bring an upgraded experience for connected cameras. It will enable Activity zones to let you select particular areas for getting alerts of any trespassers. Similarly, doorbells using HomeKit can get on-device Face Recognition support to identify relatives and buddies automatically. The tvOS 14 update may also get an integration with HomeKit-enabled devices to allow you to bring many door cameras or doorbells to your TV screen. You may also view many connected cameras on full screen.

tvOS 14 enables you to view feed from any of your door cameras on your TELEVISION screen

New privacy features

In addition to tvOS 14 and the HomeKit updates, Apple at its WWDC 2020 keynote announced some new privacy features heading to the App Store, including summaries of developers’ self-reported privacy practices on App Store product pages. The company is also expanding its Sign in with Apple by allowing users to upgrade their existing accounts with the unified sign in option. Users is likewise able to elect to share their approximate location with app developers instead of allowing them to access their precise location details while granting an app location access. Furthermore, you will see an enhanced visibility for recent microphone and camera access by the installed apps.

Apple can also be bringing an App Store policy for apps which have ad tracking. This implies that the apps that will track you silently across other apps and websites via an ad tracker will now require your permission.