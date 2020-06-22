Apple on Monday will hold its annual conference for software developers, rolling out new features in its operating systems for iPhones and iPads and perhaps signaling a departure from Intel’s nearly 15-year run supplying Mac computer processors.

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) comes as paid services sold through the App Store have become central to the Cupertino, California, company’s revenue growth as consumers have slowed the growth of iPhone upgrades. Apple has a 15 % to 30 percent cut of the sales developers make through the App Store, which can be the only way to distribute computer software onto Apple’s mobile devices.

Those fees, and Apple’s strict app review process, came under antitrust scrutiny in the United States and Europe, where regulators a week ago unveiled a formal probe into the company.

But developers still gravitate toward Apple’s platform since it is lucrative, with a user base that is willing to purchase paid apps. The annual developer conference, being held online in 2010 for initially because of the novel coronavirus, is where Apple often announces access to new hardware capabilities, such as for example special tools for artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

Apple in 2010 could announce a move to part ways with Intel, that has supplied processors for Mac computers since 2006. Apple could announce a move to use its own house-designed processors when Monday, two different people familiar with matter told Reuters. The company, which already uses an unique processor designs in iPhones in iPads, could announce one laptop model and one desktop model that may use the new chips, among the people told Reuters.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment on the business’s future plans or services and products.

If Apple announces the move Monday, it will build on something it introduced last year called Catalyst, which aims to make it easier for developers to move their apps from Apple’s mobile systems to Mac computers.

