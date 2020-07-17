WUYA iPhone Charger MFi Certified 5 Pack – 6FT Lightning Cable Nylon Woven High Speed Data Sync Cord Compatible iPhone 11 Pro X XR max 8 7 6 6s Plus 5 SE – Color



Price: $13.49

(as of Jul 17,2020 19:55:19 UTC – Details)



❥Fast Charge & Data Transmission

Compatible: Use this cable with an adapter to quickly charge your iPhone / iPad series.

Package contents: color cable, 5x6FT, iPhone products for mobile phones and iPad series products.

Durable design: The elegant nylon fiber jacket stands out from the cable bundle and offers a longer service life and flexibility without getting tangled. A nylon braid protects the internal cable from damage. It is longer lasting, more flexible and more elegant than the original cable.

Data synchronization: Integrated security and four-wire copper cable for improved signal quality and strength, higher loading and data transfer speeds of up to 480 mb / s. Connect the lightning cables to the iPhone series. High-quality copper cables reduce resistance and ensure fast charging.

Service: We have a 6-month Service. If your product has quality problems, please contact us as soon as possible and we will give you a satisfactory answer.