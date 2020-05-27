The Wuhan coronavirus has left the streets of Wuhan, China, virtually empty. As the virus spreads to every part of China, CNN’s David Culver speaks with an American college student in Shanghai who says finding food has gotten increasingly difficult. This is a re-upload of a previous video. #CNN #News
Wuhan streets described as 'eerie.' See what they look like now
