Wuhan Residents Hold Massive Dance After Coronavirus Lockdown

Reuters

Maybe take this as an indication of hope, that issues can slowly get again to some kind of regular, as a result of among the of us in Wuhan, China — the place the coronavirus first unfold — are as soon as once more capable of take pleasure in themselves with an evening of comparatively secure dancing.

More than 100 folks gathered in the course of the town Saturday night time and it was choreographed for the occasions — everybody was spaced 6-feet aside and it appears everybody was sporting a masks.

It’s one thing of a convention in Wuhan … mass dances at night time. The music ranges from EDM to Japanese pop … even somewhat sq. dancing is blended in.