Wuhan coronavirus has now passed 6,000 cases worldwide

By
Mayukh Saha
-

There are now more than 6,000 cases that have been confirmed in mainland China, as the Wuhan coronavirus spreads across Asia and the rest of the world. There are 91 confirmed cases outside of China, including at least five in the US.

source

Post Views: 15

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR