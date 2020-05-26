There are now more than 6,000 cases that have been confirmed in mainland China, as the Wuhan coronavirus spreads across Asia and the rest of the world. There are 91 confirmed cases outside of China, including at least five in the US.
source
Wuhan coronavirus has now passed 6,000 cases worldwide
