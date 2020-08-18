Wuhan coronavirus: From silent streets to packed pools



Thousands can be seen packed together at a music celebration





Thousands of individuals packed shoulder-to- shoulder without any face masks in sight, romping on rubber drifts and cheering along to a music celebration.

It’s not a really 2020 image, however it was the scene this weekend in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where Covid -19 very first emerged late in 2015.

Pictures of partygoers at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park – looking quite gotten rid of from the break out that the remainder of the world continues to fight – have actually now gone, well, viral.



No masks, no social distancing for these partygoers





It’s worlds apart from the images that came out of Wuhan when it had the world’s very first Covid -19 lockdown in January – a ghost town lacking …