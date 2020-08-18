Wuhan coronavirus: From silent streets to packed pools

Thousands of individuals packed shoulder-to- shoulder without any face masks in sight, romping on rubber drifts and cheering along to a music celebration.
It’s not a really 2020 image, however it was the scene this weekend in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where Covid -19 very first emerged late in 2015.
Pictures of partygoers at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park – looking quite gotten rid of from the break out that the remainder of the world continues to fight – have actually now gone, well, viral.
It’s worlds apart from the images that came out of Wuhan when it had the world’s very first Covid -19 lockdown in January – a ghost town lacking …