WUCHT Adult Weighted Blanket (48″x72″, 15 lbs) for Individual Between 130-180 lbs, Grey Cotton Heavy Blanket Filled with Glass Beads



Price: $25.90 - $20.90

(as of Jul 20,2020 06:28:18 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Learn About Weighted Blanket



What is weighted blanket?

Weighted blanket is much heavier than ordinary blanket because it’s full filled with glass beads, which makes its weight can even reach 30 pounds. The interior is also filled with polyester fiber to make the blanket warmer and softer. More comfortable than those weighted blankets only filled with the glass beads.

How does weighted blanket work?

The weighted blanket minimizes body movement by applying weight to the body, reducing accidental wake-up due to turning over. Coupled with its warmth, you will feel a warm hug. Then the brain will feel peace of mind, which makes you sleep better.

Is weighted blanket 100% effective?

Weighted blanket is used to assist sleep, and can’t completely replace the traditional methods of treating sleep. For different people, its efficacy is different. Choosing the right weight and size can greatly improve its efficacy.

Washing Instruction

Hand wash in cold water is recommended.

Do not soak or bleach.

Do not iron.

Do not tumble dry.

Do not dry clean.

Why Choose Us?



Professional Factory

We have professional equipment and practitioners, which makes us have the ability to control the product quality and cost from the source and design more good looking style weighted blankets.

Premium Material

Our weighted blanket is made of non-toxic and hypo-allergenic materials to ensure the blanket is skin-friendly and comfortable and it will not do harm to you.

Advanced Sewing Technology

All our weighted blankets are produced by Numerical Control Machine Tools, which makes the blanket more durable and smooth.

Key Features



Uniform Glass Beads Diameter

The diameter of the glass beads is between 1.2mm and 1.5mm, which further reduces the possibility of leakage compared with glass sands.

6 Sturdy Loops

There are 6 loops around the blanket. They can make the weighted blanket stay in place when using with weighted blanket cover.

Cotton Outer Layer

Use 100% natural cotton as the outer layer. It’s smooth, skin-friendly and pilling resistant. Filled with polyster fiberfill to keep blanket soft and warm.

Even Weight Distribution

Sewing glass beads into small multi-compartments to prevent glass beads from gathering at the bottom of blanket and improve the comfort.

Please Pay Attention Before Purchasing



1. It is recommended to choose the blanket weights 7%~12% of body weight.

2. When purchasing for children or seniors, ensure they can move the blanket off themselves if necessary.

3. Only One Weighted Inner Blanket in the package, It may also be hot for hot sleepers in warm days due to its weight, so a fan or an AC is recommended in summer. In cold days just add a WUCHT Minky Removable duvet cover which can add warmth & snug feeling.

4. For the first few nights, you may feel it is too heavy or too light weight. Getting used to a weighted blanket takes about 2-7 days, please bear with the magic weighted blanket a few more days.

All PORDUCTS ARE ON CLEARANCE SALE. Weighted blanket can offer a deep, healthy and restful sleep by simulating a feeling of warm hug. It’s a great gift for people who want to get a good night’s sleep and a refreshed feeling each morning!

We use high quality materials to ensure our weighted blankets are harmless. Surface fabric is made of 100% natural cotton. Filled with hypo-allergenic, non-toxic, odorless glass beads and soft polyester fiberfill inserts.

Durable threads and CNC sewing technology ensure the small pinholes and tight needle spacing to prevent glass beads leakage. Multiple compartments make glass beads evenly distributed and restrict the movement of glass beads to reduce noise.

We guaruntee items can be returned without questions within 30 days of receipt of shipment. If you have any questions, please contact us and we will reply to you within 24 hours.

It is recommended to choose the blanket weights 7%~12% of your body weight. Pregnant women, babies and sick patients are prohibited to use. Make sure children,seniors and physically weak people can remove the blanket themselves.