WTO largely backs Canada in lumber complaint against U.S. tariffs By Reuters

A three-person panel determined that the U.S. duties breached global trading rules because the United States had not shown that many of the prices paid by Canadian firms for timber on government-owned lands were too low.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The World Trade Organization largely backed a Canadian complaint on Monday against the United States’ imposition of duties on Canadian softwood lumber exports to counter what it saw as unfair subsidies.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be…