WTCR switches opener from Salzburgring to Zolder

Back in May, the WTCR exposed a modified Europe- just calendar making up 16 races throughout 6 rounds, starting with Austria’s Salzburgring on September 12-13.

But, less than 2 weeks away from the start of the postponed project, the champion revealed that the opener will be moving to Belgium’s Zolder circuit since the authorities in Austria had not green-lit the occasion versus the background of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rest of the calendar is the same, with the Nurburgring, Slovakia Ring, Hungaroring (imagined top), Aragon and a revamped Adria circuit holding the staying occasions of 2020.

“Having to modification locations less than 3 weeks prior to the start of the season was really unforeseen, however the instant top priority was to provide an alternative option and we thank the FIA and President Jean Todt for authorizing the brand-new season-opening strategy at such brief notification,” said Francois Ribeiro, boss of WTCR promoter Eurosport Events.

“While adjusting the schedule at short notice is not ideal, we have, from the outset, always strived to maintain the maximum number of events possible. This is to ensure the credibility of the sporting contest with the best interests of all our stakeholders at heart.

“The collaboration with Circuit Zolder, which has a strong record of staging global …