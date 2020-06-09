WTA expects players to return to Wuhan in autumn schedule 

The Women’s Tennis Association is expecting its players to return to Wuhan – where the Covid-19 outbreak originated – this coming autumn, according to a schedule of tournaments that has been leaked on social media.

Although some players may possibly think twice before travelling to the epicentre of the pandemic, the WTA has become increasingly reliant on Chinese funds.

The Dongfeng Motor Wuhan Open – which is scheduled to begin Oct 19 – is amongst the Premier 5 events. And this causes it to be a serious money-spinner, both for the players and for the WTA itself.

The WTA’s schedule of upcoming events was published on Tuesday by the Belgian player Alison Van Uytvanck, and sources confirmed that it’s accurate.

It implies that the Asian swing normally planned for October remains theoretically intact. Immediately following the rescheduled French Open finishes on Oct 11, tournaments are due to be staged in Beijing, Wuhan, Nanchang, Zhengzhou and Tokyo before the shortened season climaxes with the WTA Finals in Shenzhen and the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai.

The more immediate question is when WTA tournaments will resume. Palermo and Charleston are both on the schedule for the week starting Aug 3, but they are unlikely to take place.

Washington may have a chance on Aug 10, but the most useful bet might be Cincinnati on Aug 17. The United States Tennis Association has already proposed moving this tournament to New York included in its biosecure preparations for the usa Open a fortnight later.

Meanwhile, back in Britain, local professionals may have a variety of exhibition tournaments to choose from once July begins.

The Lawn Tennis Association has already promised to run four British Tour events at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, covering the dates from July 2 to 26. But The Telegraph understands that a completely independent series – run simultaneously at the St George’s Hill Lawn Tennis Club in Weybridge – is probably to outbid them. Letters were delivered on Tuesday inviting entries.

This rival attraction, the SGH Tennis Series, is intended to take place between July 6 to Aug 9. The first four weeks will act as qualification events for a concluding “Classic” week, and the full total prize money on offer – funded largely by betting companies – will come to around £250,000, which can be unprecedented for a domestic tennis tournament of this kind.

This figure is unquestionably considerably greater than that available at the British Tour, which peaks at £16,000 each week, although the players in Weybridge will have to put in seven days of effort each week rather than the four required by the LTA. On top of that, just one more event will be considered at the Gosling Tennis Centre in Hertfordshire, although this 1 has still to declare its hand.

After the drought of tournaments between March and June, this means that British players may have an embarrassment of options to select from in July, to the stage where some draws may even have spaces in them. There are 16 places of every gender in the draw each week at the British Tour events, and 12 in Weybridge. On the women’s side, though, you can find only about 25 professional players in the nation.

Before any of these, Jamie Murray’s “Battle of the Brits” will be the first tournament from the gate on June 23. British No1 Dan Evans is planning to appear there alongside Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund, Cameron Norrie and one other highest-ranked men in the nation. The Telegraph understands, however, that Evans doesn’t are expecting to play any of these other tournaments in July.