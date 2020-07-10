WTA adds events in Prague and Lexington to its provisional calendar | Tennis News





Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova will be anticipating to the tournament in Prague

The WTA confirmed the addition of events in Prague and Lexington to its provisional calendar which now features 21 tournaments.

The WTA Tour, suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced it might resume in Palermo on August 3 and the tournaments in Prague, Czech Republic and Lexington, United States are scheduled to begin a week later.

“As the WTA Tour looks to return to competition in 2020, we are pleased to provide additional playing opportunities for our athletes,” WTA chairman Steve Simon said.

“We are delighted to welcome the teams in Prague and Lexington onto the 2020 provisional calendar and look forward to the return of women’s professional tennis.”

Flushing Meadows will host the Western & Southern Open as well as the US Open

The Western & Southern Open is scheduled to be played at Flushing Meadows, New York accompanied by the US Open, also at its usual Flushing Meadows home, from August 31.

There will then be claycourt tournaments in Madrid and Rome before events in Europe and the Asia Pacific region, like the China Open in Beijing and the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen set for November 9-15.

Organisers of the Citi Open in Washington confirmed they will not stage a women’s tournament this season with the Lexington event to just take its put on the calendar.

Ashleigh Barty is the current world No 1

The WTA also announced a revised system for calculating world rankings once the season resumes in line with the ATP.

The rankings traditionally work on a “Best 16” results basis over 52 weeks but will now cover a 22-month period from March 2019 through December 2020.

A player’s ranking will be made up of her “Best 16” results within the 22-month period and exactly the same tournament can not be included twice in her breakdown.

The ATP’s rejigged calendar for the entire year includes two Grand Slam events in the US Open and the French Open and three Masters 1000 events.

Don’t forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Available to download now on – iPhone & iPad and Android