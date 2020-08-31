WSU receives $1 million gift to help students of color

Gene and Yolanda Camarena
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) – A Wichita couple, known for helping underserved Kansas youth improve their lives through education and other causes, is enhancing that legacy with the $1 million gift to Wichita State, the university announced Monday.
The university said Gene and Yolanda Camarena’s gift will give students of color opportunities they otherwise might not have.
A little over half of the Camarenas’ gift pledge, $520,000, will provide high-impact scholarships to 20 Hispanic and Black students each year for the next four years.
In addition to providing scholarships the Camarenas’ gift will provide mentoring and tutoring services to help scholarship recipients succeed and support recipients who have an entrepreneurial interest by underwriting their participation in Wichita State’s new Microenterprises Program.
The gift will also create a visiting professor program to augment the university’s efforts to recruit a more diverse faculty and the university will hire a full-time diversity recruiter in the admissions department to boost enrollment of students of color.
The Camarenas said based on their experiences as college students from diverse backgrounds, they recognize the financial and cultural barriers students of color can encounter.
“We also understand the…