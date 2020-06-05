WSL: New season to begin on weekend of September 5/6 | Football News





The new Women’s Super League (WSL) season will begin on the weekend of September 5/6.

On the day Chelsea had been topped WSL champions forward of Manchester City and Arsenal, the Football Association has confirmed when soccer within the ladies’s recreation will get again underway.

The choice for when the WSL will return was made at an FA Board assembly on Friday lunchtime, shortly after information broke that the 2019/20 season had been curtailed.

The FA are hoping to open the switch window on June 19, closing on September 10.

Aston Villa will substitute Liverpool within the 12-team division for the brand new season after their relegation was confirmed by the points-per-game system used to determine the end result of the WSL desk.

The decision of the 2019-20 Women’s FA Cup, which is on the quarter-final stage, remains to be underneath overview and the FA Board will meet to focus on the matter later this month.