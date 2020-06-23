WSL: Manchester City Women extend Karima Benameur Taieb deal | Football News





Taieb has signed a two-year contract extension with Man City Women

Karima Benameur Taieb has signed a two-year contract extension at Manchester City prior to the upcoming Women’s Super League season.

The 31-year-old initially joined City in September a year ago on a deal before end of the season.

The experienced ‘keeper, who’ll now be known as Benameur Taieb after adopting her mother’s surname, made three appearances for City last season and featured in a barnstorming 3-3 league draw with eventual champions.

“I am really happy to extend my contract with City,” Taieb said.

“In the club, what I love is that everyone works hard and provides the very best of themselves but at the same time, the atmosphere is extremely relaxed – everybody works hard individually and is looking at giving their best within a very friendly and good working environment.

“This gives us the drive to be better and to wish to accomplish better. I learned lots of things. It is a huge great season, a great year – even when it ended a bit too early, unfortunately.

4:11 Jess Creighton reports the Women’s Super League season has been decided on a points per game basis, meaning Chelsea are champions and Liverpool are relegated Jess Creighton reports the Women’s Super League season has been decided on a points per game basis, meaning Chelsea are champions and Liverpool are relegated

“Personally, next season, I hope to have more game-time and to win titles next season because this year we didn’t get the chance to do that, although we had everything to be able to achieve it.”

City’s head of women’s football, Gavin Makel, added: “Having joined the club last summer, Karima has proven herself to be a top-class goalkeeper and an outstanding team player, whilst she has fitted seamlessly in to the culture of the group.

“I’m delighted that Karima has extended her stay with us for the foreseeable future.”