WSJ profile of Tim Cook offers new insight into the life and leadership style of the Apple CEO

A new profile from The Wall Street Journal offers a within take a look at how Apple has actually progressed under the leadership of CEO TimCook The report highlights the distinctions in leadership in between Cook and Steve Jobs, consisting of Cook’s more hands-off technique to item engineering and style.

The profile highlights that Cook kept a lot of his regimen the very same when he took control of as Apple CEO in 2011:

From when he took control of in 2011,Mr Cook followed the guidance of his predecessor: Don’ t ask what I would do. Do what’s right. He continued awakening each early morning prior to 4 a.m. and examining worldwide sales information. He preserved his Friday conference with operations and financing personnel, which employee called “date night with Tim” due to the fact that they extended hours into the night. He rarely checked out Apple’s style studio, a locationMr Jobs checked out practically day-to-day

Citing Cook’s coworkers and associates, the report explains the Apple CEO as “a humble workaholic with a singular commitment to Apple.” He is stated to keep his calendar clear of individual occasions, painting the photo of a fairly lonely position– which is something Cook has even stated himself in the past.

An anecdote from the WSJ profile discusses: