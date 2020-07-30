Wsdcam Doorbell Camera Wi-Fi with Motion Detector, Night Vision, 166° Wide Angle, Two-Way Audio, Waterproof 1080P HD Video Doorbell for Home Apartments (Doorbell Camera with Chime)



Product Description

Wsdcam Wireless Video Doorbell Camera with Doorbell Chime

This video doorbell can let you see who’s at the door and find out what they want – even if you’re not home, through your smartphone over Wi-Fi. It also offer motion detection and motion-triggered recording for your home security.

Product Feature:

1080p HD Video Resolution

166° Wide Angle Cam Lens

Two-way Audio, Real time watch the video

Adjustable Motion Detection, Night Vision

IP65 Waterproof and Weatherproof

Up to 30 Seconds Voice Message Function

Multi-user functionality, share the device with family members

Support take photo and record video (No need SD card)

Easy to install and use, package Includes everything you need when install

Rechargeable Battery Operated, one full charge can last up to 6 months

Come with Indoor Doorbell Chime, hear the doorbell inside the house without APP

Storage: Free 7-day cloud storage and SD card storage (not including)

Specifications:



Image Sensor: 1/2.7” CMOS (2.0MP), Resolution: 1920×1080

Stream: HD/SD dual stream, Lens: 1.7mm lence/F2.0

Infrared LED: High power IR LED with ICR

Audio: Two-way audio with noise cancellation

Storage: Micro SD card (max 128G), Cloud storage

PIR Motion Sensor

WiFi Frequency: 2.4GHz~2.4835GHz

APP Name: CloudEdge, OS: iOS, Android

Power Source: Lithium 18650 Battery(3.5v,3350mAh) x 2

Battery Charging: USB Port, Power Port for Door Chime: USB

Notice:

The doorbell camera works with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, but not with 5 GHz Wi-Fi;

Keep the doorbell in range of the router;

Please fully charge the video doorbell about 10 hours before using it;

Avoid using special characters or symbols(@~!#%^&*) in your Wi-Fi name or in the password.

1080p Full HD

The 2.0 megapixels camera to capture excellent HD image and video, which will make it easier to identify people at your door.

IP65 Waterproof

IP65 Waterproof doorbell camera, works in temperature ranges from -4F to 122F, stands up to any weather so you can mount it anywhere outside without worrying.

166° Wide Angle

The video doorbell boast 166 degree viewing angles, which let you see your whole porch and driveway.

This video doorbell is operated by two rechargeable lithium 18650 batteries(included) for wireless, hassle-free installation and no worry potential outages during a power failure or transformer upgrade. The battery can work regularly for about 6 months in standby mode, it will let you know the battery percentage on “Cloudedge” APP and make battery low alert when it’s time to recharge

IP65 Waterproof doorbell camera, works in temperature ranges from -4F to 122F, stands up to any weather so you can mount it anywhere outside without worrying. This smart doorbell come with indoor doorbell chime that have 4 ringtones and 3 adjustable volume levels(included silent mode) up to 100dB loud, you can not only get a push alert on your phone APP but also hear the doorbell inside the house. The “Cloudedge” App support group sharing for multi-user

1080p Full HD video doorbell with Two-Way audio, you can see, hear and talk with the visitors anytime or anywhere from your phone, and the video or voice will be transferred more clearly with noise cancellation and rate adaptation technology. Also the 2.0 megapixels camera to capture excellent HD image and video, which will make it easier to identify people at your door. The Video Doorbell boast 166 degree viewing angles, which let you see your whole porch and driveway

Doorbell camera with PIR motion detection and night vision. Once motion has been detected, the wifi doorbell will send a message to your smartphone. A easy way to safeguard your against property theft, home invasion, and porch pirates is to identify who is at your doorstep before opening the door, even at night

Wireless video doorbell support 30 seconds voice message function, you can select pre-recorded voice messages to quickly respond your visitor when you are occupied. If you need any assistance or confused, just email us, we are always here to help you with any problem