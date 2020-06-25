Writing in Saudi paper, Israel intelligence minister calls for normalisation – Middle East Monitor

Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen has called on Arab states to normalise relations with the occupation state and never wait for the Palestinian issue to be resolved, the New Khaleej reported yesterday.

According to the news internet site, Cohen spoke with the Saudi on the web daily Elaph and reiterated Israel’s intelligence capabilities and cooperation with the Gulf States against Iran.

“I appreciate the cooperation of the Arab states,” that he said. “There is importance for security relations in front of the common enemy,” that he added, pointing to Iran.

“There is importance for mutual economic cooperation among these countries [Israel and the Gulf States],” he said, stressing: “We could work together.”

READ: PA praises Saudi Arabia for rejecting Israel annexation plan

Regarding the Israeli relations with the Arab states in light of the in the offing Israeli annexation of large parts of the occupied Palestinian West Bank, Cohen stressed the importance of dialogue to attain an agreement.

He denied any reconciliation with the Arab states and the Palestinians centered on US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘deal of the century’; however, that he stressed that any potential reconciliation with the Palestinians far from the offer could just take more than a decade.

Cohen claimed that he had met with the Palestinian leaders often times to reach a reconciliation, “but the Palestinians have only one thing in mind: opposition to peace.”

He said: “We completely withdrew from Gaza, what did the Palestinians do with the money paid by the Gulf States? They built tunnels and arms factories that we destroyed over their heads.”