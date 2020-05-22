Writer claims Richard Curtis took all credit for Yesterday film

Screenwriter Richard Curtis ‘insisted’ on having full credit for the script for the hit rom-com Yesterday, the struggling author behind the Beatles-based film has alleged.

Jack Barth has accused Mr Curtis of ‘taking credit for every little thing’ in the course of the promotional tour for the summer season blockbuster launched final 12 months.

He has claimed that Mr Curtis, the person behind Four Weddings And A Funeral and Love Actually, ‘broken me financially’ by allegedly sidelining him.

Mr Barth, who bought his first screenplay after 40 years within the enterprise with 25 unproduced screenplays, stated it was ‘sort of f***ed as much as prearbitrate credit’.

The author has alleged that Universal pushed Mr Curtis and filmmaker Danny Boyle throughout Yesterday’s promotion to ‘clear up the advertising and marketing’.

Mr Barth believes Mr Curtis modified the tone of his unique gritty script by turning Yesterday, which follows a struggling musician who’s the one individual on this planet who remembers the Beatles after waking up in an alternate actuality, right into a rom-com.

MailOnline has contacted Mr Curtis’ agent and Universal for remark.

Jack Barth (proper) has accused Richard Curtis (left) of ‘taking credit for every little thing’ in the course of the promotional tour for the summer season blockbuster Yesterday launched final 12 months

Mr Barth advised Uproxx: ‘I wrote the primary therapy in 2012 and in 2013 and I gave it to my agent. She gave it to a producer named Matt Wilkinson.

‘Years later, Nick Angel at Working Title talked about it to Richard Curtis as a result of they’re pleasant. Richard stated, “That’s a great idea, I want to do it” as a result of he had a cope with Working Title/Universal to make a few movies.

‘My impression after they first advised me “Richard Curtis wants to buy your film” was that he was going to supply it. Then after we received into the ultimate negotiations, they stated, “Also, here’s the credit that he’s insisting on having” the place he’d be the only screenwriter after which I’d get co-“story by” credit with him.

‘I believed, properly that is sort of f***ed as much as pre-arbitrate credit, I do not assume the writers guild would really like that. But on the identical time, I’d been at this for 5 years at that time and figured it could be good to simply money out and eventually transfer on.’

Yesterday follows a struggling musician who realises he’s the one one that can keep in mind the Beatles after waking up in an alternate actuality the place they by no means existed

In the interview, Mr Barth claimed that the unique tone of his script was modified for a lighter rom-com one a couple of man pining for his childhood crush. He additionally alleged that he acquired an electronic mail from Mr Curtis ‘congratulating’ him for ‘supplying’ the thought – which ‘was all mine, not his at all’.

Mr Barth stated he contacted Universal Publicity in a bid to have the film promoted by way of his perspective – as the primary screenwriter to promote his first script on the age of 62.

‘Universal did not need it,’ he stated, ‘they sort of had their marching orders – that it was “Richard Curtis and Danny Boyle, two great British filmmakers working together at last.” I perceive that by way of cleansing up the advertising and marketing.’

According to Mr Barth, his deal was for a share of web – ‘beneath the road’ – income.

‘I did not realise Richard (Curtis) was going to do that to me till the week that the film was launched,’ he stated. ‘Then all the publicity hit all without delay and I may see that he was taking credit for every little thing.

‘I believe I may have finished one thing then however I did not need to jeopardise the film. I received attorneys to contact Richard’s attorneys they usually simply dragged it out.’

‘By the time I realised I wanted to get the story on the market myself, it was actually laborious to pitch one thing that was for a film that had come out eight months earlier.

‘This is why I’m so upset, because of this I truly really feel like Richard has broken me financially. I write and say I’m the man who created the film Yesterday they usually look they usually go, “No, you’re not, that’s a Richard Curtis movie, you moron.”

‘It’s actually laborious to get a challenge going, as a result of the one factor about Yesterday, individuals are combined about it, however one factor everybody agrees on, it is an ideal concept.’