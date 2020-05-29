Wrestling Stars Hold Tribute for Shad Gaspard

Breaking News

Kofi Kingston, Chavo Guerrero, Chuck Liddell — simply a few of the stars who gathered in Venice, CA on Thursday to recollect their good friend, Shad Gaspard.

Pro wrestlers like Shelton Benjamin, Lilian Garcia, Chris Masters, Mickie James, John Morrison and Montel Vontavious Porter (aka MVP) stood aspect by aspect with MMA stars like Chuck and Josh Barnett.

The occasion seemed to be a celebration of Shad’s life — the attendees had been smiling and flexing afterward.

Of course, Shad handed away on March 17 when he was caught in a riptide whereas swimming along with his 10-year-old son.

Lifeguards rushed out to assist them — however Shad directed them to rescue his son first. Moments later, an enormous wave crashed on Gaspard, pulling him below.

Shad has been praised as a hero by superstars like The Rock and Arnold Schwarzenegger … and a makeshift memorial was erected on the Gold’s Gym in Venice the place Shad usually labored out.