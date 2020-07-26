Wreckfest – PlayStation 4



Break the rules and take full-contact racing to the limit with wreck fest! Expect epic crashes, neck-to-neck fights over the finish line and brand-new ways for metal to bend – these are the once-in-a-lifetime moments that can only be achieved in wreck fest, with its true-to-life physics simulation crafted by legendary developer bugbear, who also brought you Flat Out 1 & 2! Burn rubber and shred metal in the ultimate driving playground! Wreck fest is jam-packed with upgrade and customization options. Whether you are preparing for your next Demolition derby with reinforced bumpers, roll cages, side protectors and much more, or setting your car up for a banger race with engine performance parts like air filters, camshafts, fuel systems, etc., wreck fest is shaping up to be the best combative motors port game out there.

Meaningful customization – change not only the look of your cars but also upgrade their body armor!

Multiplayer – wreck your friends online and take racing to the limit while chasing for Demolition dominance!

Challenge modes – have hilarious fun with crop harvesters, lawns mowers, school buses, three-wheelers and more!

1 player game; Network Players 2-16 – Full game requires PlayStation Plus membership to access online multiplayer