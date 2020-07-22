Wreckfest – Deluxe Edition – PlayStation 4



Break the rules and take full-contact racing to the limit with wreckfest! Expect epic crashes, neck-to-neck fights over the finish line and brand-new ways for metal to bend – these are the once-in-a-lifetime moments that can only be achieved in wreckfest, with its true-to-life physics simulation crafted by legendary developer bugbear, who also brought you Flat Out 1 & 2! Burn rubber and shred metal in the ultimate driving playground! Wreckfest is jam-packed with upgrade and customization options. Whether you are preparing for your next Demolition derby with reinforced bumpers, roll cages, side protectors and much more, or setting your car up for a banger race with engine performance parts like air filters, camshafts, fuel systems, etc., wreckfest is shaping up to be the best combative motorsport game out there. Get access to the expanding world of wreckfest for one neat Bundle price. This Season Pass gives you: – 20 crazy and iconic new vehicles – 20 insane roof decorations – car customization Pack with new armor, rims and more all items will be released post launch of wreckfest, over the course of 8 DLC packs.

Meaningful customization – change not only the look of your cars but also upgrade their body armor!

Multiplayer – wreck your friends online and take racing to the limit while chasing for Demolition dominance!

Challenge modes – have hilarious fun with crop harvesters, lawns mowers, school buses, three-wheelers and more!

The deluxe Edition includes the Season Pass, giving you 20 crazy new cars, 20 insane roof decorations and a bunch of new customization options!