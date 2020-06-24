Wray reveals FBI ‘looking carefully’ at foreign interference in protests following George Floyd’s death

“We have certainly seen in the past a variety of foreign adversaries looking to amplify controversy in this country,” Wray said. “And they use state media. They use social media. Some of that is through propaganda, some of that’s through disinformation, some of that’s through just fake information. And we are looking carefully at the prospect of foreign influence or foreign interference in all of the protests and activities that have occurred over the last few weeks.”

Wray’s comments came amid a high-level push from the White House and Congress to end the destruction of statues as well as other monuments over the United States.

President Trump on Wednesday vowed to protect statues as some activists are calling for the toppling of monuments to former presidents, controversial historical figures and also Jesus Christ — after initially just targeting those of Confederate figures. Trump, who early in the day in the day promised to sign an executive order by the end of the week to protect public statues and federal monuments, said that any continuation of the toppling of monuments “is not going to happen.”

And, Indiana GOP Rep. Jim Banks said will soon be introducing legislation that would make desecrating memorials to “previous U.S. presidents or a Founding Father” a federal offence punishable up to 10 years in prison. The “Defending America’s Culture and Heritage Act” (DAHCA), would amend the Veterans’ Memorial Preservation and Recognition Act of 2003 to “include statues of former U.S. presidents and all those individuals who signed the Declaration of Independence.”

“Look, equal justice is essential, but violence and destruction of federal property is not the way to get there,” Wray said. “And if there are appropriate bases for federal investigations, we’ll pursue them.”

China, Wray told Baier, is clearly engaged in a broad relay of malign activities — including “pursuing a campaign of intellectual property theft economic espionage, cyber-intrusions that target businesses — big and small — all across the country and our academic research institutions.”

The country’s communist leaders employ “what we sometimes call non-traditional collectors which can be businessmen, high-level scientists, high-level academics – people like that.”

China additionally “have an interest in influencing our political thought – our policies – to try and shift them in a more friendly, pro-China, pro-Chinese Communist party direction; and so sometimes that gets wrapped up in election issues,” Wray added.

As Wray spoke to Baier, a federal appeals court ordered the case against former Trump administration national security advisor Michael Flynn dismissed, despite a judge’s unilateral efforts to help keep the case alive.

The DOJ had sought to drop the case after explosive internal FBI documents unsealed in April showed that top bureau officials discussed their motivations for interviewing Flynn in the White House in January 2017 — and openly questioned if their “goal” was “to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired.”

The handwritten notes — published by the FBI’s former head of counterintelligence Bill Priestap — further suggested that agents planned in the choice to get Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act” when he spoke to then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the presidential transition period.

The Logan Act is definitely an obscure statute that has never been used in a criminal prosecution; enacted in 1799 in an era before telephones, it had been intended to prevent individuals from falsely claiming to represent the United States government abroad.

On Wednesday, Flynn’s lawyers said newly uncovered notes from former FBI official Peter Strzok indicate that then-Vice President Joe Biden was involved in the decision to pursue the Logan Act case against Flynn.

The notes state: “VP: ‘Logan Act,’ P: These are unusual times. VP: I’ve been on intel committee for ten years and I never. P: Make sure you look over things and have the right people on it. P: Is there anything I shouldn’t be telling the transition team? D: Flynn-> Kislyak calls but appear legit.” (The transcription assumes that in Strzok’s shorthand, “D” represents Director Comey, “VP” represents Vice President Biden, and “P” represents President Obama.)

Pressed by Baier as to why each one of these exculpatory notes took such a long time to come out, Wray acknowledged the legitimacy of the concerns.

“Decisions about producing documents in a criminal prosecution are typically handled by the prosecutors,” Wray said. “I will say that, of course, the Flynn investigation, which took place before I started and then by the time I started was in the hands of the Special Counsel’s Office, is something that has, in my view, raised serious concerns and questions. Which is why I ordered an after-action review by our inspection division, to take a look at whether or not the FBI’s policies and procedures need to be changed and if there are any current employees left who may bear any responsibility for this conduct.”

Wray added that the agency is fully cooperating with U.S. Attorney John Durham’s probe in to surveillance abuses against Trump officials.

“We’ve cooperated fully with the Durham investigation,” Wray said. “In fact, we even have — a lot of people don’t know this, we actually have agents assigned working on the Durham investigation. So we’re very much lashed up with that.”

Fox News’ Bret Baier contributed to the report.