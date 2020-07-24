Wrapp-it Styling Strips for Natural Hair Wrap and Molded Styles by Graham Beauty (40 Strips)



Wrapp-it styling strips provide a simple, effective way to wrap sleek, sculpted and molded hairstyles with confidence. Ideal for short hair cuts and styles, Wrapp-it strips flatten and smooth the hair for the most fabulous molded hairstyles. Our strips give superior strength and stretch for wet or dry styles while minimizing the breakage that often results when wrapping during chemical straightening services. Longer and wider than standard strips the superior stretch ensures a tight, secure wrap.

SUPERIOR STRETCH – These hair wrap strips stay secure and comfortable on the head. Stretchy strips will to the contours of the head to produce a style free of bumps or creases.

TRUSTED STRENGTH – Wrapp-it strips won’t break or tear when tied but ensure a tight yet comfortable hold while your hair sets.

SINGLE-USE – Each strip is intended to be used once. These are perfect for at-home or salon use.

PROTECT THE HAIR – Wrapp-it strips can also be used as a base for quick or glue-in weaves to protect edges and baby hairs.