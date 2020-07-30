WowChic Case for AirPod 1/2, Soft Silicone Cover Cartoon Cute Funny Slim Fit Design Girls Teens [Accessories Keychain] [Shock-Proof Drop-Proof] Animal Bear Fashion Protective Shell Cases for AirPods



Price: $10.98

(as of Jul 30,2020 13:08:58 UTC – Details)





Exquisite Printing: Very interesting funny and vivid cartoon lovely style, colorful and unique creative design, make your AirPods headphone very stylish and individual.

Shock-Proof and Drop-Proof: AirPods charging protection shell has drop-proof protection function, has a certain degree of flexibility, which are used to prevent shock and drop. Let AirPods stay with you longer.

Convenient Charging: The thin protective shell is very light and thin, which will not bring any burden to the headphone. The charging cable can be accurately inserted into the charging port without removing the protective cover.

Perfect Fit: This lovely fun cartoon stylish headphone protective case is only suitable for AirPods 2nd/1st, not for other models. The hole position is very precise, and the charging port and buttons can be used freely. Installation and disassembly are very simple and convenient.