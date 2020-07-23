Wow! That WAS a bear roaming through the neighborhood | News

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) Residents in an area of Marietta may have been doing double or even triple takes on Wednesday after a huge bear was found roaming through their neighborhood.

According to Marietta Police, the roughly 300 pound black bear was spotted by several residents in an area near Laurel Park and Manning Road.

The bear was spotted and rangers decided that because of the intense heat, it was best just to monitor the animal until cooler temperatures came in the evening. But, the bear was happy where it was, forcing rangers into a new plan.

They were able to immobilize the animal around 10:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Kimberly Way.

The bear is healthy and awake and will be released at an undisclosed location in North Georgia.